VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $6.47. VirnetX shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 397 shares traded.
VirnetX Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $23.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93.
VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirnetX
VirnetX Company Profile
VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.
