VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $6.47. VirnetX shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 397 shares traded.

VirnetX Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirnetX

VirnetX Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VHC. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in VirnetX by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VirnetX by 647.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of VirnetX by 312.3% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 44,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

