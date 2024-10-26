Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.57.

VC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Visteon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $92.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. Visteon has a 1 year low of $86.77 and a 1 year high of $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.75.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.60 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 70.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

See Also

