Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Down 80.7% in October

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. Vodacom Group has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $6.77.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

