Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the September 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
VONOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Vonovia to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vonovia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonovia will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
