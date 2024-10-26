Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.35 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Wabash National updated its FY24 guidance to $1.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.250 EPS.

WNC opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. Wabash National has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.82%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

