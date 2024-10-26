Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.58 and last traded at $83.26. 3,003,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 16,984,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. The company has a market cap of $663.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,322,993.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,784,857. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

