Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to C$260.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Eight Capital set a C$270.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$209.25.

Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$244.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$174.74 and a 52-week high of C$253.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$247.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$239.18.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.03 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.23%. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 9.9808652 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.426 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.05, for a total value of C$2,902,254.12. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$252.28, for a total transaction of C$144,051.88. Also, Senior Officer Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.05, for a total value of C$2,902,254.12. Insiders sold 30,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,073,683 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

