WAX Market Cap Hits $107.08 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last week, WAX has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $107.08 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,272,251,121 coins and its circulating supply is 3,555,697,183 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,272,016,556.932532 with 3,555,633,047.6431847 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03078822 USD and is down -6.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $9,571,559.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

