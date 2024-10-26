Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,719 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,844,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $97,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,071,000 after acquiring an additional 881,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. 6,463,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,507,380. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

