Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $78.11 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,335 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $78,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSST. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,920,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,728,000. Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GSST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.45. 44,804 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

