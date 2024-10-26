Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 183,470 Shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,747,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,470 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF worth $202,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUSF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,407,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,740,000.

Get Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF alerts:

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AUSF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.79. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $43.92.

About Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.