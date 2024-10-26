WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives $94.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.45.

A number of analysts have commented on WEC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,712.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 789.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 125,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 111,134 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 139.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 69.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 54,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,643,000 after buying an additional 48,890 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $100.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

