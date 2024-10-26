Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $113.02 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,604.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.