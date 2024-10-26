West Michigan Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,272 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $113.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.32. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $117.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,604.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

