West Michigan Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,272 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $113.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.32. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $117.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial
In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,604.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WTFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
