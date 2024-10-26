Westaim (CVE:WED) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.81, with a volume of 296991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.75.

Westaim Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 11.67.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$4.81 million during the quarter. Westaim had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 61.76%. Research analysts forecast that The Westaim Co. will post 0.093067 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

