Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $40.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WES. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WES

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.87. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 12,980,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,465,000 after buying an additional 259,928 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,628,000 after buying an additional 37,259 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 27.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,165,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,095,000 after buying an additional 895,715 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,953,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,997,000 after purchasing an additional 77,942 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,547,000 after purchasing an additional 944,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.