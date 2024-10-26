Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.125-4.200 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.800 EPS.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. Western Union has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

