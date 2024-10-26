WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $285,525.43

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $285,525.43 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00102805 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011295 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

