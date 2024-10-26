WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

WisdomTree has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WisdomTree to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of NYSE WT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. 2,667,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,100. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.43. WisdomTree has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $12.02.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 19.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

