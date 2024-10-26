Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.30 and traded as high as $171.77. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $171.77, with a volume of 4,609 shares trading hands.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.50 and a 200-day moving average of $164.31.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.7712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.