WRIT Media Group (OTCMKTS:WRIT) vs. FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Financial Analysis

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) and WRIT Media Group (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FOX and WRIT Media Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOX $13.98 billion 1.39 $1.50 billion $3.19 13.08 WRIT Media Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.08) -0.03

FOX has higher revenue and earnings than WRIT Media Group. WRIT Media Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FOX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOX 1 8 7 0 2.38 WRIT Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FOX and WRIT Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

FOX presently has a consensus target price of $41.08, suggesting a potential downside of 1.52%. Given FOX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FOX is more favorable than WRIT Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares FOX and WRIT Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOX 10.74% 15.57% 7.46% WRIT Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of FOX shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of FOX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FOX beats WRIT Media Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S. Television segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes programming through the FOX broadcast network, advertising supported video-on-demand service Tubi, and operates power broadcast television stations including duopolies and other digital platform; and produces content for third parties. The Credible segment engages in the consumer finance marketplace. The FOX Studio Lot segment provides television and film production services along with office space, studio operation services and includes all operations of the facility. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About WRIT Media Group

WRIT Media Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a content creation company worldwide. It produces, acquires, licenses, and distributes music-related content in 3D and ultra-high definition for digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters, TV, and mobile streaming providers. The company also licenses pre-Windows computer game libraries, as well as adapts and republishes titles under the Amiga, Atari, and MS-DOS brands for smartphones, modern game consoles, PCs, tablets, and other television streaming devices; and publishes related merchandise and characters from the games. In addition, it develops digital currency, Blockchain technology, and digital currency trading software. The company was formerly known as Writers’ Group Film Corp. and changed its name to WRIT Media Group, Inc. in January 2014. WRIT Media Group, Inc. headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

