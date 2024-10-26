WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$285.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$258.25.

WSP Global Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$235.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$221.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$174.39 and a 1-year high of C$253.45.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

