Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) CFO Sells $1,349,850.00 in Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $1,349,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $904,939.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $91.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 115.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

