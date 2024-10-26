Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Director Sells $7,280,800.00 in Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $7,280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 366,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,343,424.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $91.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 115.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

