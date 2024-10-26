Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of WH stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,798. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $7,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 366,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $7,280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 366,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $1,349,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,939.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,045,321. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 115.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

