Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $91.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $7,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 366,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $7,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $1,349,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $904,939.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,343 shares of company stock worth $9,045,321 over the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,240,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 980,848 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 916,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,875,000 after purchasing an additional 581,909 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,092,000 after purchasing an additional 469,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.