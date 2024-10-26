Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 246.7% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Xcelerate Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS XCRT opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Xcelerate has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
About Xcelerate
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xcelerate
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.