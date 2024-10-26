Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance
Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $7.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
