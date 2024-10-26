XRP Price Reaches $0.51 on Major Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last week, XRP has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. XRP has a total market cap of $29.19 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XRP alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,068,281 coins and its circulating supply is 56,811,862,950 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRP

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is a highly efficient cryptocurrency built on the XRP Ledger, a decentralised blockchain designed to facilitate fast, affordable transactions across borders. Its primary use case is in bridging currencies for global payments, with additional applications in decentralised finance, tokenisation, and everyday transactions. Created by McCaleb, Britto, and Schwartz in 2012, XRP’s ecosystem continues to evolve, driven by a global community of developers and validators.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.