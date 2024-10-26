XSGD (XSGD) Price Down 1% This Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One XSGD token can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 1% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $24.54 million and approximately $277,902.29 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.13 or 0.00239106 BTC.
About XSGD
XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,424,079 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.
Buying and Selling XSGD
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars.
