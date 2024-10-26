Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Short Interest Update

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yubo International Biotech Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of Yubo International Biotech stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Yubo International Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.37.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

