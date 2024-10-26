Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Short Interest Update

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Yubo International Biotech Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of Yubo International Biotech stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Yubo International Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.37.
Yubo International Biotech Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yubo International Biotech
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Yubo International Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yubo International Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.