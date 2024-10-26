ZClassic Market Cap Hits $527,346.25 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $527,346.25 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00053797 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00032422 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000341 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

