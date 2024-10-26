ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Reaches $528,291.96

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $528,291.96 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00052528 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00032226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

