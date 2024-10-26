ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Reaches $528,291.96

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $528,291.96 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00052528 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00032226 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010822 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000342 BTC.
ZClassic Coin Profile
ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Block explorer data from
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.