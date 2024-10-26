Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Stephens

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stephens from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. Wedbush upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,003,000 after acquiring an additional 929,251 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 905,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,761,000 after acquiring an additional 563,889 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 433,513 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 197.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 376,549 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

