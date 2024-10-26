Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $59.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 197.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after buying an additional 376,549 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 469.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 153,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

