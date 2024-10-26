ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Update

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,881,600 shares, an increase of 8,946.2% from the September 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 896.0 days.

ZTE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZTCOF opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

