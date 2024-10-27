12,500 Shares in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMB. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMB stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.