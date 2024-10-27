15,000 Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Purchased by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 133.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,977,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,534 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $927,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in B2Gold by 69.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

NYSE BTG opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

