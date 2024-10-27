2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in October

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.
2020 Bulkers Price Performance
2020 Bulkers stock remained flat at $13.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. 2020 Bulkers has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $15.51.
2020 Bulkers Company Profile
