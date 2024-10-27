2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in October

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

2020 Bulkers Price Performance

2020 Bulkers stock remained flat at $13.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. 2020 Bulkers has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $15.51.

Get 2020 Bulkers alerts:

2020 Bulkers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. 2020 Bulkers Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for 2020 Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2020 Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.