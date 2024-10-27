2,120 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 252,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in 3M by 19.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 38,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in 3M by 21.3% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $124.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.03. 3M has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 35.35%.

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.67.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

