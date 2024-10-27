214,298 Shares in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Purchased by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 214,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. Navigator comprises about 3.5% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 539,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 108.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 36,571 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 145.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after buying an additional 644,011 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 266.1% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Navigator by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 673,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 102,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVGS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. 142,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,981. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $129.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

