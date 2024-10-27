2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.95 and last traded at $30.64. 8,739,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 5,447,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27.

Institutional Trading of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

