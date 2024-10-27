33,513 Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 33,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $107.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $70.45 and a 52 week high of $110.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.39.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

