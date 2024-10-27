4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,962. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

