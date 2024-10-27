4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,962. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.