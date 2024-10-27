9,164 Shares in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 32,695 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 119,443 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 138,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 99,001 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth $518,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth $588,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In related news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,151.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Castle Biosciences news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,151.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $299,526.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,198.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,637 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $866.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.03. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Further Reading

