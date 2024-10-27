AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Down 15.0 %
Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AB Electrolux (publ)
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.