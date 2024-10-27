AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Down 15.0 %

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Featured Articles

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

