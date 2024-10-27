ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $24,352.70 and approximately $64.63 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000003 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

