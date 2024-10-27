Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $14.41 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,761,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,985,000 after buying an additional 121,974 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after buying an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

