Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 31,618 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,618 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

