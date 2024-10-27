aelf Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $259.67 million and $2.49 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000503 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000323 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,836,787 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

